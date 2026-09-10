Ukraine and Belgium have defined defense priorities through the end of 2026

Ukraine and Belgium have identified key areas of defense cooperation through the end of 2026 and agreed to work on developing cooperation in the field of drones, joint industrial projects, and aviation. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara held a conversation with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken. The head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry thanked him for €1 billion in defense assistance this year.

Ukraine is already converting this support into effective capabilities for the Defense Forces on the battlefield. They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of drones and joint industrial projects. Ukraine supports all mechanisms that strengthen our defense and the capabilities of our allies - the post says.

In addition, Yevhenii Khmara noted Belgium’s role in repairing and supplying spare parts for F-16 aircraft.

Ukraine also expects to receive additional aviation munitions to counter jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles. We are grateful to Belgium for its support and readiness to develop a mutually beneficial defense partnership - the ministry emphasized.

We remind you

Belgium firmly opposes the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, while four EU countries are seeking to revive this mechanism.