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Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Canada on an official visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10281 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada on an official visit. The President announced this on Telegram. He added that important meetings and agreements are planned during the visit.

Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Canada on an official visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in Canada on an official visit. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, important meetings and agreements are planned during the visit that will shape bilateral cooperation and cement the strategic level of relations, established long ago, for years to come.

I will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney. The main focus will be supporting Ukraine in defending its skies and preparing for winter. We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support people, and provide Ukraine with the capabilities necessary for its defense. The First Lady's agenda includes a meeting with philanthropists who support Ukraine. There will also be a visit to Canadian counterparts of Ukraine's Schools of Superheroes

 - the president's statement said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Canada has been and remains one of our closest partners.

We value all the support of the Canadian people and the decisions that help Ukraine stand firm and protect our people

- the head of state noted.

We remind you

The aircraft carrying President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was traveling to Oslo for the funeral of the King of Norway, nearly collided with what was presumably a Russian drone during takeoff from Moldova on Tuesday.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska