Explosions were heard near the seaport and theater in Makhachkala during a drone attack – OSINT

During the night of September 10, the Russian city of Makhachkala was attacked by drones; local residents reported explosions and air defense activity. The likely target of the attack may have been the Makhachkala Commercial Seaport, ASTRA reported, citing its own OSINT analysis, writes UNN.

Details

Reports of explosions began appearing in local chats at around 3 a.m. Residents also noted that the city had allegedly not issued an air-raid alert beforehand.

Based on the geolocation of the video, an ASTRA OSINT analyst established that the Makhachkala Commercial Seaport may have come under attack. The outlet suggests that an impact may have occurred on its premises, but there is currently no official confirmation.

An explosion was also recorded near the theater

During the attack, residents also reported an explosion in the area of Pushkin Street, where the Gamzat Tsadasa Avar State Musical and Drama Theater is located. ASTRA's OSINT analysis confirmed that the explosion occurred in this very area. The outlet suggests that the theater building may have been damaged, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

The Makhachkala Commercial Seaport is the only ice-free deepwater Russian port on the Caspian Sea. It operates year-round and handles liquid and dry cargo.

As of the time of the report, Russian authorities had not officially commented on the possible impacts or the consequences of the attack.

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