Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones; hits were recorded at 5 locations in the Central City and Saksahanskyi districts. 2 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.

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According to him, fires broke out at 2 locations after the strikes, and rescuers continue to extinguish them.

2 men were injured. One of them is assessed as being in serious condition, and the other as being in moderately serious condition.

As of now, there are two wounded, one man in serious condition and one in moderate condition. They are currently in the operating room, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance - Vilkul wrote.

Many buildings were damaged in the city

As a result of the attack, private houses and multi-story residential buildings, as well as educational and cultural institutions and business facilities, were damaged. An emergency rescue operation is ongoing in the city.

A headquarters to assist those affected is also being set up in the Central City district. Residents will be able to receive construction materials there, submit applications for assistance from the city, and contact municipal services.

Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building