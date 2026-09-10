$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
11:31 PM • 334 views
In Khmelnytskyi, 4 rescuers were injured during a secondary detonation at the site of a Russian attackVideo
11:27 PM • 624 views
Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction
11:18 PM • 1466 views
Iran and the United States expanded their mutual strikes; Tehran attacked a U.S. base and announced a new restricted zone at sea
10:40 PM • 4012 views
For the first time in several months, Brent has once again surpassed the psychological threshold of $100 per barrel
09:36 PM • 8714 views
Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy
09:14 PM • 9774 views
The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine
09:04 PM • 8606 views
"Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results
08:34 PM • 10325 views
Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building
08:21 PM • 10376 views
Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations
06:32 PM • 21254 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
The Baden-Württemberg minister took shelter in a Kyiv shelter during the Russian attackSeptember 9, 01:54 PM • 7312 views
Russia produces more missiles than the war in Ukraine requires — Pistorius does not rule out Moscow preparing for future conflictsSeptember 9, 02:14 PM • 5580 views
The Ukrainian FP-1 drone traveled 3,200 km and struck the Novy Urengoy plant in the Russian Federation — updatedVideoSeptember 9, 02:47 PM • 7092 views
Sochi under drone attack: fires reported and strike on the portVideo07:27 PM • 9084 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 4084 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto06:32 PM • 21260 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 25821 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 31645 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 49404 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 61852 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
John Ratcliffe
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 children11:06 PM • 1138 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?10:05 PM • 2506 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"08:58 PM • 4424 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 48615 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 49079 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Technology
Su-57

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Drone strikes were recorded at five locations in Kryvyi Rih. Two men were injured, one in serious condition, and buildings were damaged.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones at 5 locations; there are injured people and significant destruction

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones; hits were recorded at 5 locations in the Central City and Saksahanskyi districts. 2 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, fires broke out at 2 locations after the strikes, and rescuers continue to extinguish them.

2 men were injured. One of them is assessed as being in serious condition, and the other as being in moderately serious condition.

As of now, there are two wounded, one man in serious condition and one in moderate condition. They are currently in the operating room, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance

- Vilkul wrote.

Many buildings were damaged in the city

As a result of the attack, private houses and multi-story residential buildings, as well as educational and cultural institutions and business facilities, were damaged. An emergency rescue operation is ongoing in the city.

A headquarters to assist those affected is also being set up in the Central City district. Residents will be able to receive construction materials there, submit applications for assistance from the city, and contact municipal services.

Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building09.09.26, 23:34 • 10326 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
School
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih