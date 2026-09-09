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The Baden-Württemberg minister took shelter in a Kyiv shelter during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

Manuel Hagel was in a Kyiv shelter due to an air raid alert. The delegation also signed an agreement between Daimler Truck and Lviv University.

The Baden-Württemberg minister took shelter in a Kyiv shelter during the Russian attack

The Minister of the Interior of the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Manuel Hagel, came under a Russian attack during a visit to Ukraine’s capital. He had to spend the night in a shelter because of enemy strikes, reports Die Zeit, according to UNN.

Details

According to the minister’s spokesperson, during the trip to Kyiv, the delegation was evacuated from the train near Kyiv Central Railway Station because an air raid alert had been declared in the city. The spokesperson declined to provide further details about Hagel’s trip, citing security considerations.

However, he added that the minister was accompanied by representatives of the business community, including those from the security sector. According to him, representatives of Daimler Truck and Lviv University signed a cooperation agreement.

Additionally

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home. He added that Berlin could help Kyiv establish their identities.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also announced the transfer of PAC-2 interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

Reminder

Following a drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany will strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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