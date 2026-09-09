Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live

Pamela Anderson revealed that after being diagnosed with hepatitis C in the late 1990s, a doctor warned her that she probably had about 10 years left to live. The 59-year-old actress spoke about her experience during the amfAR Gala Venezia 2026, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the late '90s, when I was diagnosed with hepatitis C, there was no treatment. It was a death sentence – Anderson said.

According to the actress, what she feared most was not her own death, but what would happen to her young children. Anderson acknowledged that the diagnosis affected her life and some of the decisions she made.

The treatment cost her all her savings

About 10 years later, treatment became available, and Anderson received it as well. According to her, insurance still did not cover its cost at the time, so she had to spend all her bank savings on the therapy.

The actress now says that she is "free of hepatitis C," but the psychological consequences of what she went through have remained with her. Anderson, who was honored with the amfAR Award of Courage at the event, urged people to get tested and advocated for reducing the stigma surrounding the infection.

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