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Fired at least 23 shots — in Kyiv, a serviceman was served with a notice of suspicion of attempting to murder a medical center director

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

A serviceman is suspected of firing 23 shots at the director of a Kyiv medical center. The victim is in serious condition; the motive may have been the death of the suspect’s wife.

Fired at least 23 shots — in Kyiv, a serviceman was served with a notice of suspicion of attempting to murder a medical center director

In Kyiv, a serviceman has been notified of suspicion on charges of attempting to murder the director of a medical center, firing at least 23 shots from a firearm at his head, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The serviceman has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — completed attempt to intentionally murder 

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the serviceman, who had previously absconded from his military unit, attempted to murder the director of a private medical center in Kyiv.

The incident occurred on September 3 at around 10:00 a.m. in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. The suspect had been waiting for the victim near the medical facility in advance. When the director parked his car and got out, the attacker approached him and fired at least 23 shots from a firearm at his head, after which he fled.

The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and was hospitalized. He is currently in serious condition.

During operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

It should be added

According to prosecutors, it was preliminarily established that the motive for the crime may have been the death of the detainee's wife following treatment at this medical center.

During urgent searches at the serviceman's residences, law enforcement officers seized a firearm, clothing, and a laptop containing materials about the victim and his children.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention is being decided.

We remind you

In Kyiv, on September 3, a man shot the director of a capital reproductive medicine clinic at close range, firing more than 20 shots; criminal proceedings have been initiated. 

Antonina Tumanova

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