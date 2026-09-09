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Sybiga called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and impose sanctions on the production of Russian missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Sybiga discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and sanctions against the production of Russian ballistic missiles with Kallas. They also discussed the maritime corridor and food security.

Sybiga called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and impose sanctions on the production of Russian missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas after another night of massive Russian attacks. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and new sanctions against Russia, Sybiha said on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Foreign Minister informed Kallas about the consequences of the attacks and stressed Ukraine’s urgent need for additional air defense systems, primarily to counter ballistic missiles.

Russia must not be allowed to believe that it can terrorize Ukrainian cities with impunity

– Sybiha said.

Ukraine expects new decisions from the EU

According to the minister, Kyiv is counting on increased air defense capabilities and tougher sanctions targeting Russia’s ballistic missile production and the entire system that supports it.

Sybiga: Russia is not in a position to dictate terms06.09.26, 16:56 • 5259 views

Sybiha and Kallas also discussed Russia’s attempts to obstruct the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor. Ukraine is counting on EU support to ensure its stable operation and the continuation of food exports to global markets.

Ahead of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, the parties coordinated their positions on food security and agreed on further joint steps.

Russia is failing to export its new grain harvest in time and is losing export revenues - intelligence06.09.26, 11:38 • 8885 views

Stepan Haftko

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