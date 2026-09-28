The State Migration Service has suspended the processing and issuance of passports and ID cards until September 30

The State Migration Service has temporarily suspended the processing and issuance of passports of citizens of Ukraine for travel abroad and ID cards until September 30, 2026. This was reported by the press service of the SMS, writes UNN.

Due to a technical malfunction of the equipment of the electronic communications services operator that ensures the functioning of communication channels, access to some of the SMS’s information and telecommunications systems has been temporarily restricted - the statement reads.

Thus, from September 28, 2026, to September 30, 2026, passport document processing services will not be provided. The official SMS website has also been suspended for the duration of the restoration work.

Citizens are asked to take this information into account, and apologies are offered for the inconvenience.

We remind you

It was previously reported that documents and some services are temporarily unavailable in "Diia" due to technical work by the SMS. Users are advised to carry the physical originals of their documents.