Sybiga: Russia is not in a position to dictate terms

Russia is not winning on the battlefield and is not in a position from which it could dictate its own terms. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. He also cited real data on the pace of the Russian forces’ advance, their losses, and the situation in Donbas, reports UNN, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Here are several independently verified figures regarding the dynamics at the front, which prove that Russia is not winning and will not win this war. According to open sources, the overall balance between the territories occupied by Russia and those liberated by Ukraine in August 2026 was approximately +5 square kilometers. This figure is relative, but the trend is clear. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation lost at least 42,000 occupiers killed and wounded—one of the highest monthly loss figures of the entire war. According to open-source data, in August 2026 alone, a record 70 successful Ukrainian long-range sanctions against legitimate military targets in Russia were carried out in response to Russian attacks (5 more than in July) - the minister stated.

In addition, according to Andrii Sybiha, during the first eight months of 2026, the average pace of Russia’s already slow advance was 3.5 times slower than in 2025.

Russia has occupied less than 0.2% of Ukraine’s additional territory this year. Even in Donbas, where Russian forces are concentrating most of their efforts, Russia has failed to achieve an operational breakthrough. The Russian Federation still does not control approximately 20% of Donetsk Oblast. At the current pace, it would take the Russian occupiers more than two years to seize this territory. Regardless of what false maps Russian generals show Putin, the reality on the battlefield proves that he is not winning and will not win this war - Sybiha emphasized.

The minister added that, given the situation in the Russian economy and the Russian Federation’s inability to withstand Ukraine’s long-range sanctions, "things will only get worse for Russia."

Yes, Ukraine is also facing enormous difficulties. For our soldiers, frontline communities, and our entire country. The full-scale war that Ukraine did not choose has been going on for the fifth year. Every family has been scarred by it in one way or another. But Moscow is definitely not in a position of strength. And it is certainly not in a position to dictate terms - Andrii Sybiha stated.

We remind you

In Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Representatives of France, Britain, and Germany also arrived for the talks.