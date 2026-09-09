After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a building

In Dnipro, a private house was damaged in a Russian attack, with three people, including a 15-year-old boy, trapped in its basement. Rescue workers managed to free all of them; two adults were hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

A 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were taken to hospital. The 15-year-old boy, who was also in the destroyed house, did not require hospitalization.

Rescue workers pulled three people from the basement of a house damaged by an enemy strike. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. Firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze - the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

Several fires broke out in the city as a result of the attack. In particular, a warehouse containing construction materials and a private house caught fire.

Overall, more than 10 private houses and at least one multi-story building were damaged in Dnipro. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

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