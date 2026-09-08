Iran announced the capture of an American underwater drone

Iran claims it seized an American unmanned underwater vehicle near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by Iran's state media, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The reports cite the IRGC Navy.

The United States has not responded to the claims.

The IRNA news agency reported that the underwater vehicle was seized as part of an "intelligence operation" and that photographs would be "published shortly".

The United States struck three Iranian crude oil tankers