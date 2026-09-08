Iran announced the capture of an American underwater drone
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian state media reported that the IRGC Navy had seized an American unmanned underwater vehicle near the Strait of Hormuz. The US did not comment on the statement.
Iran claims it seized an American unmanned underwater vehicle near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by Iran's state media, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Details
The reports cite the IRGC Navy.
The United States has not responded to the claims.
The IRNA news agency reported that the underwater vehicle was seized as part of an "intelligence operation" and that photographs would be "published shortly".
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