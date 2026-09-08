The number of people killed in Kyiv after the Russian night attack has risen

The number of people killed in Kyiv following the overnight Russian attack has risen to three. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

The mayor of the capital reported the deaths on September 8 and expressed his condolences to their relatives and loved ones.

There are already three people killed in the capital as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv overnight on September 8. Sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed by Russia - the mayor of Kyiv stated.

He also reported a second strike on warehouse buildings in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

A fire is raging. Emergency services are at the scene - Vitali Klitschko added.

Let us remind you

As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed, 16 were injured, and more than 50 sites were damaged. Rescue operations are ongoing at seven locations.