Over the course of September 6, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated 1,410 Russian military personnel. UNN reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update.

Details

In particular, Russian forces lost 6 armored combat vehicles, 3 air defense systems, and 30 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,592 operational-tactical UAVs.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 452 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 5 Russian unmanned ground robotic systems.

To remind you

The 17th Army Corps refuted Russia’s claims that Novodanylivka had been occupied.

Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with Russia