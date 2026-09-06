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Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Zelenskyy said that the Donbas is one of the key issues of the war and Ukraine’s outpost. He suggested that Russia may launch a new mobilization after the elections.

Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with Russia

The issue of Donbas is one of the key issues of Russia’s war against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference in Kyiv with U.S. President’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, UNN reports.

The issue of Donbas is not only a question of Donbas. Between us, I believe this is a question of this war

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this concerns a war "for survival" and "of attrition," as well as a territorial issue that is one of the Russian side’s objectives.

And, of course, it is a kind of stronghold for Ukraine in many respects. I said that we have strengthened our position on the battlefield, and in the east, where the enemy is active, where it has a larger number of personnel

- the head of state noted.

The president suggested that mobilization could take place in Russia after the elections, which, in his assessment, would be connected with strengthening this direction.

Putin’s ongoing terror is a new tactic ahead of the elections — Zelenskyy promised a response 06.09.26, 19:55 • 2176 views

Olga Rozgon

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