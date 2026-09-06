Putin’s ongoing terror is a new tactic ahead of the elections — Zelenskyy promised a response

Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost continuously in recent days, including with jet-powered "Shaheds." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing a response to this tactic. The head of state made the statement during a press conference with U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

The relentless terror in recent days is Putin's new tactic ahead of the elections. We will respond - the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is also actively working on means to counter the new jet-powered "Shaheds." The President said that he had met with representatives of more than 60 Ukrainian companies developing means to intercept them.

At the same time, 3–5 companies have already demonstrated the results of their developments. According to the President, Ukraine is working to ensure that effective solutions can be scaled up and used to protect against the new threat.

If the war continues through the winter, Ukraine is counting on U.S. support — Zelenskyy