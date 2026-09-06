If the war continues through the winter, Ukraine is counting on U.S. support — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the war continues through the winter, Kyiv is counting on an additional support package from the United States. He said this during a press conference with U.S. President’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine hopes to agree on reliable support both with the United States and with European partners. According to him, the Ukrainian team positively assesses the further opportunities for cooperation.

"If the war continues through the winter, we are counting on a winter support package from the United States," Zelenskyy said.

To remind you

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner afterward. Representatives of France, Britain, and Germany also arrived for the talks.