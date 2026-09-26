Serbia hopes to secure another extension of its gas agreement with Russia, President Aleksandar Vučić said on Saturday after speaking with dictator Putin. Belgrade seeks to conclude a long-term agreement. Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

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The Balkan country remains heavily dependent on Russian gas, but after the previous three-year agreement expired in the summer of 2025, it was unable to conclude a long-term contract, instead relying on short-term extensions.

"The gas agreement expires on September 30. I believe that after today's conversation it will be extended and we will secure stable gas supplies," Vučić wrote on social media after speaking with the Kremlin ruler.

He noted that Serbia would continue to benefit from an "advantageous, low gas price — €318 per 1,000 cubic meters, instead of paying the market price, which today stands at €868".

As the publication notes, Serbia also imports gas from Azerbaijan and has some domestic production, but this is not enough to compensate for the loss of Russian supplies.

The conversation was one of Vučić's final diplomatic contacts as president. He announced that he would resign on September 27 in order to run for prime minister in early elections called after nearly two years of student protests against corruption.

Serbia has secured another lifting of sanctions on the oil company NIS, which is owned by Russia