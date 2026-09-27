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Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Cases of iatrogenic botulism have been recorded in three regions following botulinum toxin injections. If symptoms occur, call 103 immediately.

Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"

This year, cases of iatrogenic botulism were recorded in Ukraine following the use of botulinum toxin preparations. The disease was reported in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

The PHC explained that certified botulinum toxin preparations are safe when properly dosed and administered by a qualified healthcare professional. At the same time, a counterfeit or poor-quality preparation, improper storage or a dosing error can cause iatrogenic botulism, which poses a threat to life.

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Treatment of this poisoning requires hospitalization and, often, admission to an intensive care unit. One dose of botulism antitoxin costs about UAH 230,000.

How to protect yourself

The PHC advises getting botulinum toxin injections only from a doctor with the appropriate qualifications and checking whether they hold a license to practice medicine. The preparation itself must be registered in the State Register of Medicinal Products of Ukraine.

If, within several days after the procedure, you experience double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing or speaking, severe muscle weakness or shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately or call 103. The PHC emphasizes that botulism can progress rapidly and lead to respiratory failure.

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Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine