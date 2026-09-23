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Scientists are testing a new drug for preeclampsia that could delay premature birth: why it matters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

In Australia, 60 pregnant women are testing the safety of a drug that lowers the sFlt1 protein. Researchers want to delay premature birth.

Scientists are testing a new drug for preeclampsia that could delay premature birth: why it matters

The experimental RNA drug CBP-4888 has begun being tested in pregnant women with early-onset preeclampsia. Researchers hope the therapy will make it possible to treat the dangerous complication and delay delivery, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The trial in Australia involves 60 patients. At this stage, scientists are primarily assessing the safety of a single subcutaneous injection and determining the optimal dosage for larger future studies.

The drug CBP-4888 uses RNA interference technology and is intended to reduce the placenta's production of the sFlt1 protein. Excess levels of the protein are linked to impaired blood vessel function, increased blood pressure, and organ damage in preeclampsia.

Why this matters

Preeclampsia affects approximately 3–8% of women who give birth worldwide. In severe cases, the only definitive treatment remains delivery and removal of the placenta, forcing doctors to balance the threat to the mother against the risks of premature birth for the baby.

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The new drug could potentially change this approach by making it possible to safely prolong pregnancy. Even a few additional days of a baby's development in the womb can matter for its subsequent health.

Every additional day that a baby can safely remain in the mother's womb can have a significant impact on the child's long-term outcome

— explained Nicola Ewen, chief medical officer at the Royal Women's Hospital.

Previous studies in primates showed that reducing sFlt1 levels improved signs of preeclampsia over 2–3 weeks. The drug was then tested in healthy non-pregnant women.

The current trial is not yet intended to establish the drug's effectiveness as a ready-to-use treatment. If researchers confirm its safety and ability to reduce sFlt1, the developers plan larger studies to determine whether the therapy can actually slow the progression of preeclampsia and safely prolong pregnancy.

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Stepan Haftko

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