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The UN has noted progress in the fight against Ebola in Congo, but it is still too early to speak of the epidemic's peak.

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The UN reports progress in the fight against Ebola in eastern Congo. The WHO warns that it will take months to bring the epidemic under control.

The UN has noted progress in the fight against Ebola in Congo, but it is still too early to speak of the epidemic's peak.

On Tuesday, UN representatives said that efforts to contain the Ebola epidemic in the eastern part of the Congo were beginning to yield results, but stressed that the epidemic remained widespread and that it would take months to bring it under control, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"It is still a deadly and widespread epidemic. There has been some progress, but at the same time we continue to see an increase in the number of cases in other areas," UN Special Coordinator for the Ebola Response Julien Garnier said at a briefing in Geneva.

This outbreak is the second-deadliest in recorded history, surpassed only by the epidemic in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 2016.

Responding to questions about reports that the epidemic had reached a turning point, World Health Organization representative Olivier Le Polain said: "It is still too early to confidently say that we have passed the peak."

He added: "It will take many months, as well as substantial support, to bring this outbreak fully under control."

In Congo, an Ebola case was confirmed far from the outbreak's epicenter, authorities expressed concern11.09.26, 17:31 • 4004 views

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