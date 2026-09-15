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A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

A man who was hospitalized in serious condition after Russia’s morning attack has died in Kyiv. Eight other people were injured.

A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injured

One of those injured in the morning Russian attack on the capital has died in Kyiv. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Eight injured people are also currently known, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

The mayor also reported that a non-residential building was hit in the Solomianskyi district.

In addition, photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack have emerged.

According to the police, a man who was near the territory of a gas station in the Darnytskyi district was killed as a result of enemy strikes. Eight citizens were also injured in the Solomianskyi district.

We remind you

On the night of September 15, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 200 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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