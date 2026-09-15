UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangers

The Russian "Orlan-10" is one of the main reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian army. The aircraft, with a wingspan of 3.1 m, can use optical and thermal imaging cameras, electronic warfare equipment and communications repeaters, and can remain airborne for up to 16 hours. UNN reports on the drone’s characteristics and the danger it poses.

Details

"Orlan-10" is a Russian multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle (for carrying out military and civilian tasks), developed by Special Technology Center LLC, located in St. Petersburg, and actively used by the Russian armed forces—primarily for reconnaissance and fire adjustment.

Developed in 2010. It has been mass-produced since 2012 and has undergone several modifications since then. Since 2022, Russia has been using these drones in the war against Ukraine.

UAV characteristics

The Russian drone has the following characteristics:

wingspan: 3.1 m;

fuselage length: 1.8 m;

empty drone weight: 12.5 kg;

payload: up to 5 kg (optical cameras, thermal imagers, transmitters, etc.);

takeoff weight: up to 18 kg;

flight range: up to 120 km (in newer versions, up to 600 km with relay);

time airborne: up to 16 hours;

maximum flight altitude: 5 km above sea level;

aircraft speed: 90–150 km/h;

takeoff: from a catapult;

landing: by parachute.

The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near Taganrog

System composition

"Orlan-10" is designed for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and other tasks, meaning it is not an attack drone. It is intended for field use and capable of operating in remote areas without permanent infrastructure.

The standard package includes:

up to four “Orlan-10” unmanned aerial vehicles (for operation sequentially or simultaneously);

a control panel (based on a laptop or a protected tablet in a case, which can be installed in a vehicle);

a ground antenna system (for receiving video and telemetry and remotely controlling the aircraft);

a catapult (pneumatic or mechanical) for launching the drone from a ground site;

folding masts, communications equipment, batteries and a set of spare parts for maintenance.

Defense forces struck an S-400 radar in Sochi and facilities for launching UAVs and commanding Russian forces — General Staff

"Orlan-10" can carry various equipment depending on the mission. This may include optical and digital cameras for photo and video surveillance (including Full HD and zoom capability), infrared cameras and thermal imagers, which make it possible to detect equipment and people at night or in fog. The drone also carries radio direction finders and electronic warfare equipment used to detect communications sources, direct fire and jam signals, as well as communications transmitters and repeaters that ensure communication between units in difficult terrain.

UAVs continue to remain a fairly dangerous factor on the battlefield. Loitering over positions, this drone can determine target coordinates, and during an artillery strike it adjusts fire in an online data transmission mode.

For reconnaissance of rear positions, the "Orlan-10" can be used in autonomous mode, when the drone flies along a predetermined route using GPS coordinates and records data to its internal memory.

The "Orlan-10," like any small drone, is quite difficult to spot, both visually and on radar. It is also quite difficult to shoot down. That is why developers around the world are still searching for a reliable means of combating drones of this class. Therefore, a combination of countermeasures involving electronic warfare stations and firepower is currently used.

Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops