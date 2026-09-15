UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangers

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
04:17 AM • 450 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
02:39 AM • 10533 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
02:17 AM • 11049 views
French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian GripensPhoto
01:54 AM • 8256 views
The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates
12:37 AM • 12097 views
Russia has shown a new weapon for the Su-57, although it already has the Kh-69, which it uses to strike Ukraine
12:16 AM • 10623 views
France says the US is secretly preparing for war with China and that NATO may collapse
11:38 PM • 9720 views
NATO has begun discussing Article 5 because of Russian hybrid attacks, but Europe is still afraid of a tough response
11:17 PM • 8488 views
The United States has deployed its own space weapon in orbit for the first time
September 14, 09:50 PM • 10510 views
NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that violated Lithuania’s airspace
September 14, 09:38 PM • 9788 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have concluded an independence pact and are demanding secession from the United Kingdom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 11400 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 10327 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safety11:05 PM • 7940 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhoto12:05 AM • 7080 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"01:08 AM • 4984 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhoto04:00 AM • 1060 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 26402 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 30813 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 39426 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 41760 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"01:08 AM • 5234 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhoto12:05 AM • 7324 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safety11:05 PM • 8182 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 10441 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 11509 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Technology
Orlan-10
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The Russian "Orlan-10" remains airborne for up to 16 hours and conducts reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and fire adjustment. It is difficult to detect and shoot down.

UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangers

The Russian "Orlan-10" is one of the main reconnaissance UAVs of the Russian army. The aircraft, with a wingspan of 3.1 m, can use optical and thermal imaging cameras, electronic warfare equipment and communications repeaters, and can remain airborne for up to 16 hours. UNN reports on the drone’s characteristics and the danger it poses.

Details

"Orlan-10" is a Russian multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle (for carrying out military and civilian tasks), developed by Special Technology Center LLC, located in St. Petersburg, and actively used by the Russian armed forces—primarily for reconnaissance and fire adjustment.

Developed in 2010. It has been mass-produced since 2012 and has undergone several modifications since then. Since 2022, Russia has been using these drones in the war against Ukraine.

UAV characteristics

The Russian drone has the following characteristics:

  • wingspan: 3.1 m;
    • fuselage length: 1.8 m;
      • empty drone weight: 12.5 kg;
        • payload: up to 5 kg (optical cameras, thermal imagers, transmitters, etc.);
          • takeoff weight: up to 18 kg;
            • flight range: up to 120 km (in newer versions, up to 600 km with relay);
              • time airborne: up to 16 hours;
                • maximum flight altitude: 5 km above sea level;
                  • aircraft speed: 90–150 km/h;
                    • takeoff: from a catapult;
                      • landing: by parachute.

                        The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near Taganrog12.09.26, 16:28 • 34524 views

                        System composition

                        "Orlan-10" is designed for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and other tasks, meaning it is not an attack drone. It is intended for field use and capable of operating in remote areas without permanent infrastructure.

                        The standard package includes:

                        • up to four “Orlan-10” unmanned aerial vehicles (for operation sequentially or simultaneously);
                          • a control panel (based on a laptop or a protected tablet in a case, which can be installed in a vehicle);
                            • a ground antenna system (for receiving video and telemetry and remotely controlling the aircraft);
                              • a catapult (pneumatic or mechanical) for launching the drone from a ground site;
                                • folding masts, communications equipment, batteries and a set of spare parts for maintenance.

                                  Defense forces struck an S-400 radar in Sochi and facilities for launching UAVs and commanding Russian forces — General Staff14.09.26, 12:37 • 9466 views

                                  "Orlan-10" can carry various equipment depending on the mission. This may include optical and digital cameras for photo and video surveillance (including Full HD and zoom capability), infrared cameras and thermal imagers, which make it possible to detect equipment and people at night or in fog. The drone also carries radio direction finders and electronic warfare equipment used to detect communications sources, direct fire and jam signals, as well as communications transmitters and repeaters that ensure communication between units in difficult terrain.

                                  UAVs continue to remain a fairly dangerous factor on the battlefield. Loitering over positions, this drone can determine target coordinates, and during an artillery strike it adjusts fire in an online data transmission mode.

                                  For reconnaissance of rear positions, the "Orlan-10" can be used in autonomous mode, when the drone flies along a predetermined route using GPS coordinates and records data to its internal memory.

                                  The "Orlan-10," like any small drone, is quite difficult to spot, both visually and on radar. It is also quite difficult to shoot down. That is why developers around the world are still searching for a reliable means of combating drones of this class. Therefore, a combination of countermeasures involving electronic warfare stations and firepower is currently used.

                                  Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops13.09.26, 14:26 • 32385 views

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                  War in UkraineTechnologiesPublications
                                  War in Ukraine
                                  Orlan-10
                                  Ukraine