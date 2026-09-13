Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops

On September 12 and during the night of September 13, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck Russian attack drones, repeaters, an antenna system, and a radar station. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On September 12 and during the night of September 13, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy military facilities. In the city of Donetsk, they struck a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of the occupiers’ attack UAVs - the post says.

According to available data, ground-based repeaters intended to control Geran/Herbera-type attack UAVs were struck in the areas of Zaliznyi Port, Skadovsk in the Kherson region, Chornomorske, and Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The enemy’s antenna system was also struck in Olenivka.

In the Bryansk region, near the settlement of Riovni, a target-tracking radar station was struck, while near Rechytsia, a site used for storing the enemy’s weapons and military equipment was hit. Operations against key military targets of the Russian aggressor continue - the post says.

We remind you

On September 6, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,540 Russian military personnel. They also destroyed 1,473 UAVs and 591 vehicles.