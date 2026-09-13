On September 13, rain and thunderstorms will hit Ukraine: where temperatures will reach 30°C

On Sunday, September 13, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected in most southern and central regions, as well as in Sumy and Kharkiv regions; heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms are expected in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions.

There will be no precipitation in the rest of the country, with only light rain in the western regions. The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s. The temperature ... will be 16–21° in the western and northern regions, most central regions and Odesa region; 22–27° in the rest of the country; and up to 30° in the southeast - the statement says.

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