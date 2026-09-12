Russian oligarchs and businesses should have no peace in the world - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president said that Russian businesses and oligarchs must feel the consequences of the war. He called on partners to strengthen sanctions.
For Russian businesses that pay taxes into the war budget, and for Russian oligarchs, without whom it is impossible to imagine Putin’s system, there should be no safe haven anywhere in the world as long as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.
Details
When Ukraine’s economy is simply a target for Russia, it is certainly not the time for Europe to regard Russian oligarchs as friends. When Russia uses every euro and dollar to prolong the war, it is immoral and suicidal to give Russian businesses opportunities to live in such a way that they do not feel the consequences of the war
He added that the sanctions must continue to work in such a way that Russian businesses send a clear demand to the Russian leadership to end the war.
The sanctions regimes established by partners from the first day of the war were designed so that the Russian leadership could not promise affiliated businesspeople that they would not feel the consequences of the war
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's response12.09.26, 15:18 • 17999 views