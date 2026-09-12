Ukraine’s Armed Forces conducted one of the year’s most successful counteroffensive operations near Lyman, according to an OSINT analyst

Ukraine’s defense forces conducted one of the most successful counteroffensive operations of the year near Lyman and, according to OSINT analyst Clément Molin, liberated more than 200 sq. km of territory. Molin reported this by publishing a timelapse of changes to the front line, UNN writes.

Details

Near Lyman, Ukraine’s defense forces conducted one of the most successful counteroffensive operations of the year – the analyst noted.

According to his assessment, Ukrainian units managed to push Russian forces back to the Zherebets River in the area of Nevskе and Makiivka.

The front line reverted to its 2025 configuration

As a result of the Ukrainian advance, the configuration of the front line in this sector came closer to what it had been in May 2025.

The timelapse published by Molin shows changes in this sector of the front line between May 22 and September 5. The estimate of more than 200 sq. km of liberated territory is currently based on data from the OSINT analyst.