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Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Pamela Anderson attended the Kering charity dinner in a black Gucci dress with an open back and a thigh-high slit. She also spoke about overcoming hepatitis C.

Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slit

59-year-old Pamela Anderson attracted attention with a revealing look at the Kering Caring for Women 2026 charity dinner in New York. The actress walked the red carpet in a black Gucci dress with an open back and a high slit up to the thigh, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

For the event, Anderson chose a black dress with long sleeves and a high collar. She completed the look with black high-heeled shoes and a sparkling clutch.

The actress once again practically went without makeup, continuing the style she has followed during public appearances in recent years. Her blonde hair was styled in voluminous waves.

A series of striking looks

Her appearance in New York was another notable outing for Anderson after the Venice Film Festival. There, she appeared in a yellow satin Carolina Herrera dress, a purple ensemble, as well as an orange Calvin Klein dress.

During the amfAR gala in Venice, Anderson also received an award for courage and spoke about her experience battling hepatitis C. The actress said that after being diagnosed in the 1990s, a doctor warned her that she might have about 10 years left to live.

Anderson later underwent treatment and, according to her, no longer has hepatitis C.

Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live09.09.26, 04:05 • 51366 views

Stepan Haftko

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