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Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The trains will temporarily stop in Konotop, and passengers will then be transported by buses. The decision is related to the intensification of attacks by the Russian Federation.

Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is temporarily restricting rail service to Sumy due to ongoing Russian attacks. From now on, trains will stop in Konotop, and from there passengers will be transported by bus to the regional center, BBC News Ukraine reports, citing Ukrainian media, writes UNN.

Details

Suspilne previously reported on the decision by "Ukrzaliznytsia," with the company's press service confirming the changes. Bus transfers between Konotop and Sumy will be organized jointly with the State Emergency Service and the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Therefore, service to Sumy is being maintained in a multimodal format: train+bus

– "Ukrzaliznytsia" explained.

Russia has intensified strikes on the railway

UZ emphasized that the restrictions are temporary. Trains will again operate the full route to Sumy when the level of risk to passengers and railway crews decreases.

Sumy has become the third frontline regional center to which multimodal service has been introduced. Earlier, intercity trains stopped reaching Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directly – passengers also cover part of the route by bus.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed08.09.26, 14:45 • 3678 views

The decision regarding Sumy was made amid intensified Russian attacks on railway infrastructure. On September 8, Russian forces attacked 3 trains in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions in a single day. In particular, as the Kyiv–Sumy train was approaching Sumy, 2 drones struck it, but it had been stopped in advance, and the passengers and crew were evacuated.

According to data cited by BBC News Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 58 Ukrainian railway workers have been killed as a result of Russian attacks, while another 318 were injured.

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the cities10.09.26, 15:21 • 16952 views

Stepan Haftko

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