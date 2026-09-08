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As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The Russian strike on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train claimed the life of a train conductor. She returned to the carriages after the evacuation was announced.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed

As a result of a Russian strike on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia passenger train, a female conductor was killed after returning to the carriages following the evacuation announcement. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

The woman returned to the train after the evacuation had already been announced, and it was at that moment that the enemy launched the strike.

Unfortunately, we have confirmation that our colleague was killed in the enemy attack on the passenger train—the conductor of the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia regional train. She returned to the train after the evacuation had been announced and a warning about the heightened danger had been issued. The enemy strike took her life

- the Ukrzaliznytsia statement said.

The company  expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Following the tragedy, Ukrzaliznytsia once again urged passengers and its employees not to return to the carriages after an evacuation announcement and to move away from the train to a safe distance as quickly as possible.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train08.09.26, 11:12 • 2140 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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