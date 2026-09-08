Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
08:35 AM • 3460 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 16 following Russia’s overnight attack on September 8Photo
07:39 AM • 8514 views
Six regions of Ukraine are without power due to enemy shelling
06:50 AM • 12576 views
Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train; 90 passengers were rescuedVideo
03:56 AM • 21027 views
Attack on Kyiv: two dead and seven injured
September 7, 11:32 PM • 33248 views
The Kremlin has set a new deadline for capturing Donetsk Oblast — Palisa
September 7, 08:14 PM • 30123 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned
September 7, 06:43 PM • 30142 views
Ukraine wants to use September–October to restart the diplomatic process — Zelenskyy
September 7, 05:44 PM • 27362 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has once again submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills on abolishing duty-free exemptions for parcels worth up to €150
September 7, 03:49 PM • 29251 views
Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion
Exclusive
September 7, 02:51 PM • 28277 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
47%
754mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv, a drone struck a high-rise building; there is one injured personSeptember 7, 10:58 PM • 9684 views
Kyiv attacked with missiles: a residential building and a car were damagedSeptember 8, 12:59 AM • 13691 views
Burnham and Trump discussed a ceasefire in UkraineSeptember 8, 01:31 AM • 20801 views
Attack on Kyiv: a fire broke out at an educational institution, and people are trapped in a residential buildingSeptember 8, 01:43 AM • 15857 views
Night attack on Kyiv: six injured, three hospitalized03:02 AM • 24144 views
Publications
Up to €45 billion in 2026: what conditions Ukraine must meet to receive EU fundingSeptember 7, 06:16 PM • 33628 views
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round scheduleSeptember 7, 01:32 PM • 48621 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10September 7, 01:02 PM • 50802 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missilesSeptember 7, 12:38 PM • 52286 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businessesSeptember 7, 11:15 AM • 51545 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 65226 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 61873 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 70112 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 87255 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 81944 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Kh-101

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

Russian forces attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia commuter train. There is currently no information about deaths or injuries.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train

On Tuesday, September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train. This was reported by UNN.

Details

A corresponding video has appeared online. It is reported that an electric train came under attack at the Vilniansk station. There is currently no information about any fatalities or injuries.

Additionally

This is not the enemy’s first attack on railway transport over the past 24 hours. Earlier, we reported that Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train.

To remind you

During the night of September 8, Kyiv came under a missile attack; at least five explosions were heard, and a residential building and a car were damaged. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Zaporizhzhia