On Tuesday, September 8, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train. This was reported by UNN.

Details

A corresponding video has appeared online. It is reported that an electric train came under attack at the Vilniansk station. There is currently no information about any fatalities or injuries.

Additionally

This is not the enemy’s first attack on railway transport over the past 24 hours. Earlier, we reported that Russian forces attacked the Kyiv–Sumy train.

To remind you

During the night of September 8, Kyiv came under a missile attack; at least five explosions were heard, and a residential building and a car were damaged.