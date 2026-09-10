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Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Starting September 10, a number of trains in the Kharkiv region were temporarily removed from the schedule. Ukrzaliznytsia stated that the connection with Izium had not been canceled.

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the cities

Starting Thursday, September 10, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily removing the Kharkiv–Izium routes from the timetable. However, there is currently no talk of completely canceling the connection; temporary restrictions and changes are being introduced as needed, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday, September 9, the Izium Military Administration, citing Ukrzaliznytsia, reported that, due to the security situation, the following regional and technical trains would be completely canceled starting September 10:

  • No. 811, Kharkiv-Pas. – Izium;
    • No. 812, Izium – Kharkiv-Pas.;
      • No. 7812, Izium – Zakomelska;
        • No. 7811, Zakomelska – Izium.

          Refunds for purchased travel documents (tickets) are carried out in accordance with the current "Rules for the Carriage of Passengers, Baggage, Excess Baggage and Mail by Rail in Ukraine"

           - the statement says.

          Ukrzaliznytsia's press service уточнила to a UNN journalist that the following trains would be temporarily removed from the timetable: starting September 10:

          • No. 6825 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Lozova;
            • No. 6826 Lozova – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
              • No. 6169/6170 Peresichna – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
                • No. 6173/6174 Kharkiv-Levada – Rohozianka;
                  • No. 6177 Rohozianka – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
                    • No. 6181 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Rohozianka;
                      • No. 6403 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Izium;
                        • No. 6430 Izium – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
                          • No. 6407 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Izium;
                            • No. 6428 Izium – Shebelyntsi.

                              Starting September 11:

                              • No. 6414 Lozova – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
                                • No. 6319 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Merchyk;
                                  • No. 6322 Merchyk – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
                                    • No. 6157 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi ‐ Merchyk;
                                      • No. 6158 Merchyk – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi.

                                        Starting September 10, a number of suburban trains will run from Kharkiv to Balakliia (instead of Savintsi and Izium) and back. These are routes No. 6410, 6408, 6419, 6432, 6431, and 6433.

                                        Starting September 17:

                                        • No. 7001 Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Hersevanivskyi (instead of Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi – Lozova);
                                          • No. 6828 Hersevanivskyi – Zlatopil (instead of Lozova – Zlatopil).

                                            In a comment to UNN, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said that only temporary restrictions were being applied.

                                            We are not canceling the connection with Izium for now. Temporary restrictions and changes are applied as needed

                                            - Pertsovskyi said.

                                            How to get from Kharkiv to Izium

                                            Currently, it is possible to travel from Kharkiv to Izium and back by bus or by hitching a ride.

                                            Bus routes also operate daily—from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

                                            Reminder

                                            As a result of the Russian strike on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia passenger train, a female conductor who returned to the carriages after the evacuation was announced was killed.

                                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                            Society
                                            Evacuation
                                            War in Ukraine
                                            Izium
                                            Ukrainian Railways
                                            Dnipro (city)
                                            Balakliia
                                            Zaporizhzhia
                                            Kharkiv