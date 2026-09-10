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The enemy attacked Pavlohrad: there are fatalities and 18 wounded; retail pavilions are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The Russian attack on Pavlohrad claimed the lives of two people and wounded 18. Cars, retail pavilions, and a shop are on fire; there was likely a hit on a shopping mall, which is being checked.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad: there are fatalities and 18 wounded; retail pavilions are on fire

The Russian army attacked Pavlohrad — trade pavilions and a shop were damaged, two people were killed and another 18 were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Two people were killed and at least eighteen were injured in a Russian attack on Pavlohrad 

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, cars, trade pavilions and a shop caught fire as a result of the strike.

Reports online say that the Gulliver shopping mall was hit. There is currently no official confirmation.

Kyiv shopping malls are changing their operating rules during alerts: who will operate when there is a drone threat10.09.26, 17:14 • 644 views

Antonina Tumanova

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