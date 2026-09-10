The enemy attacked Pavlohrad: there are fatalities and 18 wounded; retail pavilions are on fire

The Russian army attacked Pavlohrad — trade pavilions and a shop were damaged, two people were killed and another 18 were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Two people were killed and at least eighteen were injured in a Russian attack on Pavlohrad - Hanzha reported.

According to him, cars, trade pavilions and a shop caught fire as a result of the strike.

Reports online say that the Gulliver shopping mall was hit. There is currently no official confirmation.

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