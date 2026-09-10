Kyiv shopping malls are changing their operating rules during alerts: who will operate when there is a drone threat

Some Kyiv shopping malls will operate during the “yellow” level of air danger starting September 10. UNN reports this, citing information from retailers’ official websites.

Details

According to information circulating about the new operating regime for the capital’s shopping centers, DREAM, Retroville, River Mall, and Kyiv’s Victoria Gardens, among others, may operate during the “yellow” level. However, it should be noted that the operation of the shopping center itself does not mean that all stores, restaurants, cafés, and other establishments inside it will necessarily be open. Tenants may independently determine their operating hours in accordance with their own safety protocols and business conditions.

At the same time, some shopping centers in the capital are still maintaining their previous approach to operating during an air raid alert. In particular, according to the available information, TSUM and Ocean Plaza continue to close when an air raid alert is announced, regardless of the threat level.

What visitors should take into account

Before traveling to a shopping center during the “yellow” level, it is worth checking its current operating hours. Even if the shopping center administration has decided not to suspend operations, individual stores or establishments may temporarily stop serving visitors.

In addition, visitors should pay attention to the current threat level. If the nature of the danger changes, the alert system automatically switches to the corresponding level. For example, after a drone threat alert, a missile threat alert may be announced. In such a case, a separate “all clear” signal between different types of threats is not issued.

What has changed for Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital during an air raid alert in September 2026

The Kyiv Defense Council adopted the decision on the new rules for the operation of the city’s economy on September 7. They came into force at 00:00 on September 10. One of the key changes was the introduction of differentiated alerts for air threats in the capital.

From now on, the alert in Kyiv may have different levels depending on the nature of the danger. The “yellow” level means a drone threat. The “red” level is announced in the event of a massive drone, missile, or missile-and-drone threat. This system has been in effect in the capital since September 6.

The Kyiv city authorities separately reported that the operating schedule of catering establishments, entertainment venues, and shopping centers would not change from September 10. At the same time, business entities of various ownership types may operate in accordance with the government’s decision. This means that during the “yellow” level, a shopping center may continue operating if this complies with the established safety requirements. At the same time, the city’s decision itself does not require every shopping center to automatically remain open during every drone threat.

The situation is different during the “red” level. It applies in the event of a massive drone, missile, or missile-and-drone threat. Thus, a signal at this level indicates a significantly broader range of dangers than the “yellow” level. In such a case, decisions to suspend businesses’ operations and restrict visitor access may be stricter. Therefore, the mere fact that a shopping center is operating during the “yellow” level does not mean that it will remain open after the threat escalates to the “red” level.

Context

It should be noted that recently, the operation of a shopping center after a drone threat was announced became the cause of the deaths of 16 people, while 130 visitors and employees were injured at the time. This refers to the attack by the russian federation’s strike drones on the “Soniachna Halereia” shopping center in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, which occurred on August 21.

As local media write, citing testimony from the establishment’s employees, most stores have recently stopped closing, and their salespeople have stopped moving to shelters. The reason was the administration’s requirements. The administration also insisted that one of the food court employees remain on duty near the escalator during the alert, because security personnel went down to the shelter at that time.

Overall, according to estimates by the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers, since the beginning of 2026, the Russians have destroyed three shopping centers and damaged another 9 in Ukraine during missile and drone attacks. Most of the attacks on shopping centers in 2026 occurred in August. Within just a few weeks, the "Olympia" shopping and entertainment center in Pavlohrad, the "Soniachna Halereia" shopping and entertainment center in Kryvyi Rih, "Oscar" in Kherson, and "Karavan" in Dnipro were affected.

The industry's direct losses from this year's attacks reached UAH 3.226 billion ($72.5 million at the NBU exchange rate as of August 31).

"According to our estimates, the direct losses to commercial real estate from Russian attacks in 2026 have already exceeded UAH 3.2 billion. And this is only the cost of restoring destroyed and damaged facilities. This figure does not include lost profits, forced downtime, the costs of restoring operations, business relocations, or other indirect consequences. In fact, the real cost to the industry is significantly higher," said Maksym Havriushyn, head of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers.

We remind you

On September 9, the Russian army deliberately attacked the grounds of a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. There are dead and injured.