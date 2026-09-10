$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 830 views
Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 2074 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the citiesPhoto
12:17 PM • 2748 views
Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August due to fuel. The NBU named the reasons
12:05 PM • 1562 views
Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do
11:21 AM • 9102 views
Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 15141 views
More than 30,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in Ukraine for the celebration of the Jewish New Year — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
10:12 AM • 22455 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱
08:42 AM • 17768 views
In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station near the Respublika shopping mall with a drone — there are casualtiesPhotoVideo
07:17 AM • 20960 views
Russia's strike on Myla — an SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 35237 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
4m/s
36%
745mm
Popular news
China threatened the United States with a response over accusations of AI technology theft, but offered talksSeptember 10, 03:15 AM • 5794 views
What is celebrated on September 10 in Ukraine and around the world September 10, 03:55 AM • 20288 views
Russian strikes on warehouses caused food supply disruptions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - The GuardianSeptember 10, 05:46 AM • 19571 views
Off the coast of Norway, Russian submarines tried to test secret weapons — Reuters09:10 AM • 13941 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 18914 views
Publications
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱10:12 AM • 22453 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 18967 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 35236 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 48495 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 52284 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 32173 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 31901 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 childrenSeptember 9, 11:06 PM • 33239 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?September 9, 10:05 PM • 31990 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"September 9, 08:58 PM • 31628 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild
The Guardian

Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Ukraine over the next three days. On Saturday, temperatures in the west and north will drop to 13–18°.

Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°

Over the next three days, rain is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures falling to as low as 18° above zero in some places, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, moderate rain is expected in most regions; tomorrow, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and on Saturday in the western and northern regions, there will be locally heavy rain and thunderstorms 

- forecasters reported.

Temperatures will be 8-16° at night; 18-25° during the day, 26-31° in the south and southeast of the country, and 13-18° on Saturday in the western and northern regions.

August was one of the hottest months on record 10.09.26, 13:10 • 1866 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Thunderstorm
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine