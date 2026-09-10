Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°

Over the next three days, rain is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures falling to as low as 18° above zero in some places, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, moderate rain is expected in most regions; tomorrow, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and on Saturday in the western and northern regions, there will be locally heavy rain and thunderstorms - forecasters reported.

Temperatures will be 8-16° at night; 18-25° during the day, 26-31° in the south and southeast of the country, and 13-18° on Saturday in the western and northern regions.

August was one of the hottest months on record