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Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if the Republicans win the election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Trump announced a $5,000 payment to every adult American. He said the condition was that the Republicans retain control of Congress.

Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if the Republicans win the election

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to pay every adult citizen of the country $5,000 if the Republican Party retains control of both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections in November. Trump made the statement during a speech at the Republican Party convention in Dallas, UNN reports.

Details

According to the U.S. president, the payments would be made possible by the United States' economic performance.

If Republicans retain the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, then thanks to our incredible economic success… I will pay every adult citizen of the United States of America a $5,000 dividend

– Trump said.

Trump compared the proposed mechanism to companies paying dividends to their investors.

Trump did not specify details of the possible program, including its sources of funding, the payment mechanism, or the conditions under which Americans would be able to receive the money. He directly tied the promise to Republicans retaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the November elections.

Only one-third of Americans trust official election results, distrust of the U.S. government is growing – poll10.09.26, 06:36 • 1442 views

Stepan Haftko

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