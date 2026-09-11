Germany expels more than 150 Russian diplomats and their family members following sabotage in Leipzig

More than 150 employees of Russian missions and members of their families must leave Germany after Berlin held Russia responsible for the drone incident at Leipzig Airport. This was stated by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Germany, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The decision is related to the closure of Russia's Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin. The Russian Embassy expressed outrage at the actions of the German authorities and said that more than 150 employees of Russian missions and members of their families must leave the country within a short period of time.

No evidence, no arguments, only the usual "highly likely" reasoning and an unprecedentedly inadequate reaction — the Russian diplomatic mission stated.

Sabotage at Leipzig Airport

At the beginning of August, several drones carrying explosives were discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport. One of them was located near a Ukrainian military transport aircraft, while another was found not far from the airport.

Germany strengthens protection against Russian drones and cyberattacks amid acts of sabotage

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt later stated that those behind the "hybrid attack" had acted on the orders of Russian state structures. After this, Berlin decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in the capital.

In response, Moscow announced the closure of the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg by September 18. The branches of the Goethe-Institut in Russia are also to cease operations.

In Germany, police conducted a special operation near the Ukrainian consulate due to a security threat