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A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

A fire at the Saratov oil refinery was reported overnight on September 11 amid the threat of a UAV attack. Its causes and connection to the drones have not been confirmed.

A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRA

During the night of September 11, a fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery in Russia; its cause is currently unknown. ASTRA reported this, citing its own OSINT analysis, UNN writes.

Details

At around 02:00, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin announced the threat of a drone attack and that emergency services had been placed on full alert.

The Ministry of Defense reported a UAV threat. Warning systems may operate locally in areas of possible danger

— Busargin wrote.

What is known about the refinery

Later, ASTRA OSINT analyst established that the fire broke out on the premises of the Saratov oil refinery. At the same time, there is currently no confirmation that the fire resulted from a drone attack.

The Saratov oil refinery has been operating since 1934 and has been part of the structure of "Rosneft" since 2013. According to ASTRA, the facility had previously been attacked at least 16 times.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces struck eight infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation, including an oil refinery and a commercial port, Zelenskyy says10.09.26, 10:28 • 6002 views

Stepan Haftko

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