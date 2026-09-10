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Over the past day, the Defense Forces struck eight infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation, including an oil refinery and a commercial port, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

The Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port in Dagestan, through which Iranian Shaheds were delivered, came under attack.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces struck eight infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation, including an oil refinery and a commercial port, Zelenskyy says

Over the course of a day, Ukrainian forces struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities. In particular, they hit an oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets region and the Sea Trade Port in Dagestan. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, UNN writes.

Over the course of this day, our warriors struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that support the war. An oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets region was hit, as was the Sea Trade Port in Dagestan. Facilities in the Moscow, Voronezh, Astrakhan and Bryansk regions were also targeted. Russia continues its terror against Ukraine every day. And every day it receives a just response

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The president also thanked the warriors who ensure our long-range strike capability and accuracy.

As the manufacturer of the strike drones Fire Point reported, the Sea Trade Port in Dagestan was hit by FP-1 drones. Hits and a subsequent fire were recorded on the port’s premises. 

Makhachkala Sea Trade Port is Russia’s only ice-free deep-water port on the Caspian Sea. It operates year-round and provides maritime connections between Russia and the countries of the Caspian region, including Iran. Makhachkala was also used as one of the delivery points for Iranian strike UAVs to Russia across the Caspian Sea, from where they were subsequently transported to areas of deployment against Ukraine.

During the first eight months of 2026, the port handled more than 2.9 million tonnes of cargo, of which more than 2.08 million tonnes was oil.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to strike the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk09.09.26, 12:48 • 10700 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

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