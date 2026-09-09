Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to strike the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk

The Defense Forces struck a naval base in Novorossiysk, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, during the night of September 9, including warships and carriers of Kalibr missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, writes UNN.

We are responding to Russia’s daily terrorist strikes effectively and across virtually the entire geography. During this day, there were results in Novorossiysk, in the Krasnodar region. A naval base was struck: a terminal involved in oil shipments, military harbor facilities, warships, and Kalibr missile carriers. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for their accuracy. I thank everyone who is developing the potential of our long-range sanctions so that Russia’s war is increasingly felt where it came from - the President noted.

The General Staff of Ukraine added that fires were recorded on the territory of the naval base, as well as at the marine port’s fuel-oil terminal, as a result of the attack. Explosions were also confirmed in areas where ships are based. The extent of the damage is being уточнено.

The Ukrainian strike-drone manufacturer Fire Point also reported that the strike on Novorossiysk was carried out using FP-1 drones.

Novorossiysk is one of Russia’s key port centers on the Black Sea. A significant part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based here, while oil, petroleum products, grain, and other cargoes are exported through local terminals. These exports generate substantial revenues that fill the budget of the aggressor state and finance its war against Ukraine - Fire Point stated.

According to the company, the strike resulted in confirmed hits and the subsequent ignition of tanks at the Novorossiysk fuel-oil terminal, whose designed capacity is approximately 4 million tonnes per year. A fire caused by a hit was also recorded at the KSK grain terminal, whose designed capacity is approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year. In addition, a fire was recorded on the territory of the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet; missile-carrying ships were hit there.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian Federation