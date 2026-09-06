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Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Defense Forces attacked the airport in Sochi with drones.

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to destroy 3 helicopters in the Russian Federation

Ukrainian servicemen using long-range FP-1 UAVs destroyed 3 helicopters belonging to the Russian military at an airport in Sochi. This was reported by Fire Point, the manufacturer of strike drones, according to UNN.

Details

According to the company, the Defense Forces attacked the airport in Sochi on September 4.

FP-1 drones destroyed Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters and also damaged an Mi-8

- the statement said.

Earlier, Fire Point, the manufacturer of strike drones, reported that Ukrainian servicemen had hit the Ryazan oil refinery using long-range FP-1 UAVs. As a result of the strike, the refinery halted operations.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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