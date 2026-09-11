Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years together

Actor Charlie Hunnam spoke about the household rules in his relationship with his longtime partner Morgana McNelis, with whom he has been together for nearly 20 years. One of them concerns how the actor must "leave" his characters at work and return to ordinary life, E! News reports, according to UNN.

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Hunnam, 46, admitted that after difficult roles, it was sometimes hard for him to fully step out of character. About 10 years ago, McNelis established a sort of rule for him: he could completely immerse himself in his work, but at home he had to be himself again.

Go and do your job. Be as selfish as you need to be, but then give yourself a little time, because when you come back, you had better be ready to see me the actor quoted his partner as saying.

He even stayed in character during breakfast

This rule became especially relevant while Hunnam was working on the series "Monster: The Ed Gein Story." The actor became so immersed in the character that he sometimes continued speaking in his voice even at home.

She would say: "Dude, you need to stop with that voice. It's getting a little much at breakfast" Hunnam said.

In the new season of the "Monster" anthology, the actor played Andrew Borden—the father of Lizzie Borden, who was accused in 1892 of murdering her father and stepmother but was later acquitted. Hunnam noted that this role proved psychologically easier for him than transforming into Ed Gein.

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After the premiere of the new season on Netflix on September 17, Hunnam and McNelis plan to watch it together in one day. The couple likewise held a marathon viewing of the previous season of "Monster," and the actor called that day one that both of them remembered.

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