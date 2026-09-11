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The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

Ukraine will be able to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. The funds will be provided under the Ukraine Support Loan.

The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons

The European Commission has approved an additional €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine to purchase various defense products. In particular, this concerns a package that enables Ukraine to procure PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, as well as finance Ukrainian drones and their components. This is reported on the European Commission’s website, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the European Commission approved the allocation of an additional €6.1 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of various defense capabilities in the fields of air and missile defense, ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare systems. This urgently needed funding will help strengthen Ukraine’s ability to withstand the ongoing intensification of Russian strikes with ballistic missiles and drones

- the statement said.

The funds will be used to purchase defense products from both EU companies and Ukrainian companies. The decision also gives Ukraine the opportunity to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

The aid package, financed במסגרת the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, provides for five exceptions to the standard conditions for the provision of assistance: three for Ukrainian-made drones and components whose cost exceeds the established thresholds, and two for U.S.-made equipment, including PAC-3 missiles, including through the NATO-coordinated PURL mechanism.

The European Commission added that this year it has already allocated €8.35 billion to finance Ukraine’s defense, and additional funds will be allocated soon.

We remind you

The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application to purchase missiles for Patriot air defense systems במסגרת the Ukraine Support Loan. The application concerns approximately €3.2 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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