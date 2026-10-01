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Pseudo-elections in the Russian Federation: falsifications paralyzed the CEC system — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

A week later, the CEC of the Russian Federation has not published the voting results in 21 regions or in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The CPD called the elections fictitious.

Pseudo-elections in the Russian Federation: falsifications paralyzed the CEC system — CPD

The inability of Russia’s Central Election Commission to publish the final voting results a week after voting ended is yet another confirmation that the so-called "elections" in the Russian Federation are merely an imitation of democratic processes aimed at legitimizing Putin’s regime. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attempt to adjust the figures to directives issued in advance by the Kremlin led to a systemic failure, so the Russian Federation’s Central Election Commission has still been unable to upload data from all polling stations in 21 regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The attempts by falsifiers on the ground to artificially inflate the required turnout percentages and draw record support for the pro-government party resulted in the final figures simply ceasing to match even within Russia’s automated vote-counting system

- the CCD points out.

They conclude that the behind-the-scenes delay in announcing the final results definitively confirms that Russia’s "elections" are entirely fictitious both in the Russian Federation itself and in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Previously

Russia held State Duma elections for the first time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which Moscow declared annexed after the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukraine called the vote illegal and urged the world not to recognize its results.

2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the war21.09.26, 16:08 • 59497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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