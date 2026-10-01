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Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3622 views

Swedish Air Force prepares to transition to offensive operations in the event of a Russian attack. Gripen aircraft will be able to operate from dispersed positions in the Baltic region.

Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force

In the event of a Russian attack, Sweden will no longer limit itself to defense alone. This was stated by Colonel Carl Bergqvist, head of the Royal Air Force's Air Warfare Center, UNN reports, citing The Moscow Times.

Details

According to him, the new concept envisages a transition to offensive operations and the destruction of targets deep inside the enemy's territory.

If Russia attacks, Putin will no longer be able to count on us simply trying to parry his strikes. The Air Force's new plan for dealing with air warfare is to go on the offensive — and strike targets deep inside Russia

the Swedish military officer said.

As the colonel noted, a potential aggressor must understand that the war will not remain on Swedish territory.

The publication adds that one of the kingdom's advantages is its geographical location: proximity to the Baltic region allows it to respond more quickly to threats, while the ability to operate Gripen fighter jets from dispersed positions increases the resilience of the air force and creates additional difficulties for the adversary.

As a reminder

Sweden and France signed an agreement to supply four warships to strengthen the Scandinavian country's defense.

Why Sweden’s first launch of Taurus from a Gripen C fighter jet matters for Ukraine23.08.26, 06:15 • 6010 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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