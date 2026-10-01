Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA

The enemy attacked Odesa during the night of Thursday, October 1. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa MVA, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged the city's infrastructure.

The enemy attacked Odesa. Infrastructure was damaged. No information about casualties had been received as of this moment. We are clarifying the details - Lysak wrote.

Meanwhile, local public channels report that one of Odesa's business centers was hit by the Russians.

Background

On September 24, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa and the region with "banderols." Residential areas were hit, and a child was among the wounded.

The enemy attacked Odesa — a hospital, a school and residential buildings were damaged