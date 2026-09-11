Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine

Canada announced seven new support packages for Ukraine, as well as launching six initiatives and signing three cooperation documents. Canada is also providing nearly $435 million in loan guarantees through the EBRD, reports the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

$10 million will be allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and energy infrastructure. In addition, $2 million will be provided for a joint work program of the International Energy Agency (IEA) to support the development of Ukraine's energy resources.

Also, for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the end of the war, Canada is allocating $200 million in concessional loans through Export Development Canada. At the same time, Canada is allocating approximately $6 million to support efforts to return and reintegrate Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

To strengthen Ukraine's defense and long-term security, Canada will provide the following investment funds:

$50 million – to supply interceptor missiles for air defense systems במסגרת the JUMPSTART initiative;

$23 million – to strengthen the capabilities of Ukraine's security system.

Recall

Canada imposed sanctions on eight Russians for the deportation and militarization of Ukrainian children. Among those included on the sanctions list is the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.