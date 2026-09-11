In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA

In Russia's Saratov, following reports of a drone attack, a fire broke out at an Ozon marketplace logistics center. The facility was identified by OSINT analyst ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, a fire started in the building after the UAV attack, and employees were evacuated. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin announced a drone attack threat in the region.

Local authorities have not yet officially commented on the fire or its causes.

A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRA