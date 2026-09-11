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In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

After reports of a UAV attack, a fire broke out at Ozon's center in Saratov. Employees were evacuated; the authorities did not name the cause.

In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA

In Russia's Saratov, following reports of a drone attack, a fire broke out at an Ozon marketplace logistics center. The facility was identified by OSINT analyst ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, a fire started in the building after the UAV attack, and employees were evacuated. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin announced a drone attack threat in the region.

Local authorities have not yet officially commented on the fire or its causes.

A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRA11.09.26, 03:29 • 10147 views

Stepan Haftko

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