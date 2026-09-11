In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRA
Kyiv • UNN
After reports of a UAV attack, a fire broke out at Ozon's center in Saratov. Employees were evacuated; the authorities did not name the cause.
In Russia's Saratov, following reports of a drone attack, a fire broke out at an Ozon marketplace logistics center. The facility was identified by OSINT analyst ASTRA, UNN reports.
Details
According to local residents, a fire started in the building after the UAV attack, and employees were evacuated. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin announced a drone attack threat in the region.
Local authorities have not yet officially commented on the fire or its causes.
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