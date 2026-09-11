An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnels
Kyiv • UNN
Tremors measuring 4.1 in magnitude were recorded in southern Lebanon after a powerful explosion. Israel said it had destroyed Hezbollah tunnels.
An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.1 was recorded in southern Lebanon after powerful explosions linked to Israel's destruction of Hezbollah's underground infrastructure. The Times of Israel reports this, citing the U.S. Geological Survey and AFP, writes UNN.
Details
AFP journalists at the scene reported a powerful explosion, after which underground tremors were felt.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Hezbollah's tunnels in southern Lebanon had been destroyed. He also released footage showing a powerful explosion and a fireball.
At the same time, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a seismic event measuring magnitude 4.1 in the area.
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