An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnels

An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.1 was recorded in southern Lebanon after powerful explosions linked to Israel's destruction of Hezbollah's underground infrastructure. The Times of Israel reports this, citing the U.S. Geological Survey and AFP, writes UNN.

Details

AFP journalists at the scene reported a powerful explosion, after which underground tremors were felt.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Hezbollah's tunnels in southern Lebanon had been destroyed. He also released footage showing a powerful explosion and a fireball.

At the same time, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a seismic event measuring magnitude 4.1 in the area.

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