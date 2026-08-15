Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon claim 11 lives

At least 11 people were killed and 19 wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on August 15, including in the villages of Ansar and Deir ez-Zahrani. This was reported by Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health and the state news agency, according to AP, writes UNN.

Details

One of the strikes on a house on the outskirts of Ansar killed 7 people, including 3 children, and wounded 2 others. A second airstrike on Deir ez-Zahrani killed 4 people and wounded 17 more.

The strikes were the deadliest since the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on June 20.

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticized the Israeli strikes and said they were undermining efforts to stabilize the situation in the south of the country.

The seven people killed in the Israeli airstrike on the city of Ansar were not military infrastructure, and the children and women who were killed were not military targets - Salam said.

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He stressed that the Lebanese state must be responsible for any military infrastructure on the country's territory and called on Israel to stop the escalation.

Israel must stop this escalation. The security of the Lebanese people and their right to live on their own land are not subject to negotiation or bargaining - the prime minister said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also said that the strikes were a "clear signal for the negotiation process and American efforts" aimed at implementing the agreements between the parties.

On June 26, Israel and the Lebanese government announced a framework agreement providing for a plan to withdraw Israeli troops from southern Lebanon in exchange for Hezbollah's disarmament. The group did not participate in the direct negotiations and did not become a party to the agreement.

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